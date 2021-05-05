Fishers police investigate shots fired near junior high school

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern Schools says Fishers Junior High and other HSE schools were placed on “heightened awareness” as police conducted an investigation near the school.
HSE said in a tweet at 8:16 a.m. that the incident was unrelated to the school. Several more schools were later also placed on “heightened awareness.”
The district posted an image of the safety plan on Twitter, outlining what “heightened awareness” means.
During a “heightened awareness” situation, operations continue as normal inside the building, students do not participate in outside activities and visitors may still enter and exit the building.
At 8:55 a.m., Fishers police tweeted that officers were investigating a report of shots fired in the area.
At 9:29 a.m., the district was given an “all clear” from the police department.
Police said around 7:30 a.m., police were investigating shots fired at an apartment complex 131st and Cumberland Road.
Information regarding a suspect has not yet been provided.
This is developing story and will be updated.