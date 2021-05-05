Crime Watch 8

Fishers police investigate shots fired near junior high school

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern Schools says Fishers Junior High and other HSE schools were placed on “heightened awareness” as police conducted an investigation near the school.

HSE said in a tweet at 8:16 a.m. that the incident was unrelated to the school. Several more schools were later also placed on “heightened awareness.”

The district posted an image of the safety plan on Twitter, outlining what “heightened awareness” means.

UPDATE (8:43a): CRE, SCE, SCI, FJH, FHS are ‘Heightened Awareness’ as Fishers Police continues to investigate an incident in the area.Elementary student drop-off will take place as normal. FJH bus riders are being transported back to school. pic.twitter.com/FoWSTgRnAQ — HSE Schools (@HSESchools) May 5, 2021

During a “heightened awareness” situation, operations continue as normal inside the building, students do not participate in outside activities and visitors may still enter and exit the building.

At 8:55 a.m., Fishers police tweeted that officers were investigating a report of shots fired in the area.

#Breaking FPD investigating reports of shots fired near 131 and Cumberland Road. Pls avoid the area. — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) May 5, 2021

At 9:29 a.m., the district was given an “all clear” from the police department.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., police were investigating shots fired at an apartment complex 131st and Cumberland Road.

The school has been given the “all clear,” according to officers.

Information regarding a suspect has not yet been provided.

Thank you @Fishers_Police for your quick response to the threat near our school this morning. And, a special shout out to our SRO, Officer Ahnert, for ensuring our safety @HSESchools! We are grateful to have you in our building! pic.twitter.com/AFX3JHlyUX — Fishers Junior High (@FJHChargers) May 5, 2021

This is developing story and will be updated.