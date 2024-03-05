Fishers police arrest elementary school staff member after gun found on campus

Logo for the Fishers Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department via Facebook)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An employee at an elementary school in Fishers was arrested Tuesday morning after a gun was found on campus, police say.

Fishers Police Department officers responded to Hoosier Road Elementary after someone reported that a food service staff member brought a concealed firearm onto school property.

The School Resource Officers responded to secure the firearm. The staff member was questioned and taken into custody by Fishers’ police, a release said.

Officers say no students were involved and there was never any imminent threat to safety.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say more details are expected to be released Wednesday.