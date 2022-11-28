Crime Watch 8

Fishers woman with Noblesville foot spa charged with business corruption, prostitution

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers woman who operates a Noblesville foot spa is scheduled to a be formally charged Wednesday with corrupt business influence and promoting prostitute, online court records show.

Xiaomei Zhao, 55, also is charged with felony counts of theft, tax evasion and failure to remit taxes, and a misdemeanor charge of prostitution.

Police were alerted by Noblesville Fire Department personnel about a patron who’d been to Lucky Foot Spa, 17687 Cumberland Road. That’s in a strip mall at the intersection with state roads 32 and 38.

The patron told authorities he’d paid $60 for an hourlong body massage, but that she fondled him during the massage. The patron said he stopped the act, and Zhao apologized and left the massage room.

Indiana State Police and Noblesville Police Department conducted covert operations at the foot spa in October and November, in which fondling also happened.

A March search by Fishers and Noblesville police agencies as well as the Indiana departments of Revenue and Homeland Security at Zhao’s business and home had secured records that led to the charges. State records show the business was organized in December 2019.

Online court records show Zhao will be formally charged Wednesday in Hamilton Circuit Court.