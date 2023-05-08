Former employee of trucking company leads troopers in pursuit of stolen semi

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WISH) — A former employee of a trucking company led troopers on a pursuit through three counties after allegedly stealing their semi Saturday, Indiana State Police said Monday.

ISP dispatch received a report that a semitractor was allegedly stolen from a trucking company by a terminated employee suspected to be traveling on the Indiana Toll Road.

Just after 12:40 p.m., a trooper found the semi as it exited the Indiana Toll Road at the Notre Dame exit, mile marker 77. As the trooper attempted to stop the semi, the driver drove through the orange traffic cones prior to the toll booth and reentered the Toll Road going eastbound, a release says.

The driver who was identified as 31-year-old Durrell Kelley, continued to go eastbound into Elkhart County, dodging several tire-deflating sticks that had been released. Eventually, Kelley struck the tire-deflating sticks as the chase entered LaGrange County.

During the chase, Kelley called 911 and began speaking to a dispatcher. The dispatcher talked to Kelley advising that he pull over and end the pursuit. He eventually pulled over near the mile marker in LaGrange County and was taken into custody.

Kelley was transported to the LaGrange County Jail for resisting law enforcement, theft, and reckless driving. A dog inside the semi during the chase was taken to the LaGrange County Humane Society until it could be reunited with family members.