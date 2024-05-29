Former IPS teacher who filmed student beating other child in class charged with neglect

Some parents at George Washington Carver Montessori School 87 are withdrawing their students from school after news of a lawsuit alleging that the abuse of a student was encouraged by a teacher. (Provided Photo/Scott Elliott/Chalkbeat)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis Public Schools teacher who filmed a student beat up another child during class has been formally charged with neglect.

Julious Johnican, 23, faces felony charges for the September 2023 incident at George Washington Carver Montessori IPS #87, a release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.

A probable cause affidavit shared with News 8 says Johnican can be heard in the cell phone video encouraging the students to fight. As one student began hitting the other student in the head, Johnican was heard saying, “That’s right (student’s name), you get him.”

Johnican failed to report the incident to the school or the students’ parents, court documents say. The parents of the student who’d been beaten in the head did not learn about the incident until a parent-teacher conference nearly two months after the fight happened.

As soon as the video and fight were reported, Johnican was placed on administrative leave. He resigned four days later.

Lawyers for the student’s mother spoke with News 8 after a lawsuit was filed against the school in April.

Attorneys say the child had sensory sensitivities, an executive function disorder, and possible learning disabilities. They also said the child would often complain to his mother about abuse happening to him at the school, and about not wanting to go to class.

The child’s mother said a former IPS substitute teacher was also in the room when the video was recorded. The substitute teacher also didn’t intervene.

Court documents say detectives spoke with the student and his mother in May 2024.

The student told investigators about several other instances of abuse, and said Johnican would encourage other students to hit him. “(The student) also remembered how much it really hurt him, and it made him feel upset,” the affidavit said.

Officers issued a search warrant for Johnican’s phone on May 3, but have been unable to retrieve it.

According to Johnican’s attorney, the former teacher has since moved to East Chicago and hasn’t been able to deliver the phone to investigators.

Officials have not said if any arrests were made.

