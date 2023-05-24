Search
Former Lebanon police officer arrested, charged with official misconduct

Former Lebanon police officer Nicholas Reynolds (Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff's Office)
by: Kyla Russell
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A former Lebanon police officer was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Reynolds is charged with official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and criminal mischief. Reynold was initially held at the Boone County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Lebanon Police Department became aware of possible misconduct, and asked the Boone County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office found that during a warrant service, Reynolds had been lifted into an attic while trying to locate a wanted subject.

While he was in the attic, he used a cutting tool to cut security camera wires and manipulated the evidence pertaining to the warrant service.

Reynolds staff profile is still active on the City of Lebanon’s website.

