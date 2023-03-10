Fort Wayne police seek help to find wanted man who may be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted in two counties may be in the Indianapolis area, police say.

According to online court records, Cedric D. Carter, 33, is wanted in Allen and Johnson counties on arrest warrants. He was listed as being from both Greenwood and Fort Wayne.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that he’s believed to be in Marion County.

In Johnson County, Carter is being sought on a warrant for four counts of strangulation and five counts of domestic battery. That case was filed in late December in Johnson Superior Court 3.

In Allen County, Carter is being sought on a warrant for a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and a count of a felon carrying a handgun after having a prior conviction in the past 15 years. That case was filed in June in Allen Superior Court 6. He has a public defender in the Allen County case.

Fort Wayne nor Indianapolis authorities have supplied information on what felony that Carter has been convicted in the past.

However, online court records show Carter was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 in Allen Superior Court 6. He’d pleaded guilty to a felony count of resisting law enforcement; six felony counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; a misdemeanor count of failure to remain at the scene of a bodily-injury accident; and four misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were involved in that case. The court denied him placement in a program to transition from prison in March 2020.

Fort Wayne and Indianapolis police by midafternoon Friday had not shared information on Carter on their Facebook or Twitter accounts, although both departments issued notifications to news media about him.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2535.