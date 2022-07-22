Crime Watch 8

Funeral honors couple who died in Greenwood Park Mall shooting; fundraiser next

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was the start of hugs, tears and memories as friends and family on Friday attended funeral services for Pedro Pineda, 56, and his wife, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37.

The couple and another man died in Sunday’s shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The other Indianapolis man who died was Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a clear motive for the shooting.

Mourners on Friday carried each casket into the home where the Pinedas lived and where the visitation happened.

“It’s been very overwhelming in a good way,” said Sabrina Lopez, a friend of the Pineda family. “All the support from the community. Everybody’s just come together and it’s amazing.”

The Pinedas were from El Salvador. As part of their culture, a wake can start in the day and continue through the night. While loved ones will be mourning, the home will also remind them of the times they spent with the Pinedas, in the living room or the backyard.

Friends and family were sharing memories and conversations of good times.

Sabrina Lopez remembers the couple was very giving and even took time away from work to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. “This is a small community, Salvadorian community, from Cara Sucia who have a support group, and they would always …. They were the ones missing work, doing the volunteering. They were the ones delivering. They were the ones bringing this, bring that.”

“My grandma knew him. It’s just one of those things where generations and generations know each other. That’s us.”

Since the tragedy struck, the Pineda family has received an outpouring of support, including thousands of dollars in donations.

The community gave back to the Pineda family in other ways, too. According to Lopez, dozens of people made sure food, tents, and other items were ready for those who come out to support the mourning family during a Saturday fundraiser at Mia Homes Construction, located near Merchants Drive and 30th Street. Funds raised will help with funeral costs.

“People are doing the beans and shredding them, preparing them the beef, the chicken, the tamales,” Lopez said. “There’s like so much going on in so many different homes preparing for this.”

The event will be from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Only cash or Zelle payments will be accepted. Call 317-501-9300 for more information.

