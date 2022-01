Crime Watch 8

Google notifies authorities; registered sex offender arrested in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Troopers on Tuesday arrested a registered sex offender in Muncie for having child porn and molesting a child, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Google tipped off national authorities about Justin Potts, 37, on Monday. Google flagged an account with child sexual abusive material and videos and photos of possible child abuse.

State troopers then searched Potts’ home, where he admitted to having the files.

Potts was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2014.