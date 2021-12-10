Crime Watch 8

Greencastle woman arrested with BAC 5 times legal limit

Mugshot of Blaze Bottorff. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Adam Staten
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Police arrested a Greencastle woman in Clay County with a blood alcohol content (BAC) five times the legal limit, according to the Indiana State Police.

Officers said that on Dec. 9, just after 7 p.m., a Chevrolet passenger vehicle, in the area of US 40 and County Road 350 East, was stopped for a traffic violation.

Upon approaching the Chevy, the officer on the scene smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, 24-year-old Blaze Bottorff.

ISP said a number of field sobriety tests were then administered, all of which Bottorff failed.

Bottorff, after agreeing to a chemical test, blew a BAC of .40 at a nearby hospital.

She was later taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Jail.

ISP said Bottorff faces preliminary charges of:

  • Operating a vehicle with a BAC .15 or more,
  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person

