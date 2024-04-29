DePauw University celebrates WGRE’s 75th birthday

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — DePauw University’s WGRE-FM 91.5, one of the oldest college radio stations in the country, celebrated 75 years of broadcasting.

Station Manager Josh Nally, also a Senior at DePauw, joined Daybreak to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the festivities on Monday at the Union Building ballroom.

Nally says while planning for the celebration, organizers wanted to honor the history of WGRE being a student-run media platform.

“We’re having a huge birthday bash here on campus from 5 to 7 and we’re gonna have student-run bands as well as free student catering,” he said.

Another big celebration took place over the weekend and it saw Nally in the booth all weekend.

“I was in the booth from noon on Saturday, all the way till noon on Sunday. Just me in the booth for 24 hours straight,” he said.

Over the years, WGRE has become much more than a college resource. Nally says community members rely on the radio.

“Our talk show ‘State of the Castle’ has interviews with the mayor, important lawmakers, the police chief, all of these people come into WGRE to give their news to the entire community,” he said.

In the three-quarters of a century, Nally says his favorite moment of the station’s storied history comes from the previous milestone celebration.

“We had a pie, a director event. So of the 14 student directors who get paid to work for WGRE, all got in front of the building and a ton of students as well as community members came in, paid $5, and put whipped cream in our faces,” he said.

As far as the future of the station in a digital world, Nally says WGRE is forever evolving.

“Studies show that students still listen to the radio mainly as a source of finding new music. So we’ve really tried to kind of hone in on that,” he said.

For more information, watch the full interview above or click here, to visit the station’s website.