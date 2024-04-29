Indianapolis Public Library sets city goal for summer reading

Books on shelves on the first floor at the library. (MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library wants everyone to read this summer as part of its annual reading program.

Readers can not only explore great stories but also earn prizes for reading and take part in several summer activities.

In a news release, the library staff said, “This summer, we’re celebrating reading and preventing the summer slide with pet-themed workshops, reading and activity challenges for prizes, and even a chance for local youth to win a Nintendo Switch, Amazon gift cards, or 529 College Choice CD Savings Accounts!”

This challenge plays into the library’s goal to meet 18 million minutes of summer reading.

According to the library website, readers can show their local librarian their reading progress to choose a prize. Prizes are earned at 1 hour, 5 hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, and 20 hours of reading.

The program is set to begin on Wednesday. Here’s the library’s timeline for the event.