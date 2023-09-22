Greenfield man, subject of 2020 manhunt, get 22 years in prison for fondling children

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A former security officer from Greenfield who was the subject of a 2020 manhunt that ended in Missouri has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Hancock County prosecutor says.

A jury on Thursday found Kirk Dale Lonas, 59, to be guilty of two felony counts of fondling a child younger than 14, and not guilty of child molesting involving a person at least age 21, according to online court and jail records.

The prosecutor said in a news release that all of the people who accused Lonas of molestation were younger than 14 at the time of the abuse.

Prosecutor Brent Eaton said in the release, “The incident took place more than five years ago and it took almost three years from when the case was filed until sentencing.”

Lonas was captured in Missouri on Oct. 16, 2020, a day after the Greenfield Police Department had issued a call to the public for information about him. Greenfield police said in 2020 that Lonas was a former security officer who was licensed to carry a firearm.