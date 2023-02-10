Crime Watch 8

Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals

One of two vandals seen on camera vandalizing Riley Park in Greenfield, Indiana, on Feb. 6, 2023. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week.

Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.

The camera had captured video of the suspects vandalizing a park bathroom, police say.

“The two suspects have not been identified at this time. It was dark and we know the images aren’t the best, but we’re confident someone will know who they are,” the bulletin read.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ron Chittum by email or by calling 317-477-4410.