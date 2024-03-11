Greensburg man arrested after allegedly pointing firearm, resisting arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Greensburg man was arrested in Columbus after he reportedly pointed a firearm at another person early Sunday morning and later resisted arrest during a traffic stop, police say.

Columbus Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple Street at 1 a.m. It was reported to police that 31-year-old Jessie Sparks pointed a firearm at another person and then fled in a red minivan.

Officers saw the red minivan and stopped the vehicle on 25th Street. Sparks, the driver, refused to get out of the vehicle. Law enforcement attempted to restrain Sparks’ arms, but he pulled away and reached into the vehicle where the officers couldn’t see.

According to a release, officers deployed a taser and removed Sparks’ from the vehicle, taking him into custody.

A loaded 9mm pistol was recovered from Sparks’ pants and a large amount of methamphetamine and cash was also found in his clothing.

Officers also located a backpack containing additional methamphetamine that appeared to be packaged for sale as well as drug paraphernalia including digital scales.

A small child was also located in the backseat and was removed by officers during the incident. The child was left in the care of a family member.

A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries during the altercation and was treated at Columbus Regional Hospital.

Sparks was transported to Bartholomew County Jail, where he was remanded with a 48-hour hold on the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony),

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 4 Felony),

Neglect of a dependent (Level 5 Felony),

Intimidation with a firearm (Level 5 Felony),

Pointing a firearm (Level 6 Felony),

Resisting law enforcement (Level 6 Felony)