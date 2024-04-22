Greenwood man sentenced to 32 years on 4 counts of child molestation

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood man was sentenced to 30 years on Thursday after he pled guilty to four counts of child molesting, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

William Adams, 50, received a sentence of 32 years, 24 executed- six years on each count at the Indiana Department of Corrections and eight years suspended-two years on each count to active probation, a release said.

Officals say all of the victims and their parents appeared for the sentencing hearing and two of them bravely ready victim impact statements they had written.

Adams had no prior conviction and fully cooperated with the investigation.

“A person who molests children must be locked up. For a long, long time. This is how we keep our little ones safe from predators,” said Lance Hamner, Johnson County prosecutor.