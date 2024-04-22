Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Greenwood man sentenced to 32 years on 4 counts of child molestation

William Jason Adams, 50, of Greenwood. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood man was sentenced to 30 years on Thursday after he pled guilty to four counts of child molesting, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

William Adams, 50, received a sentence of 32 years, 24 executed- six years on each count at the Indiana Department of Corrections and eight years suspended-two years on each count to active probation, a release said.

Officals say all of the victims and their parents appeared for the sentencing hearing and two of them bravely ready victim impact statements they had written.

Adams had no prior conviction and fully cooperated with the investigation.

“A person who molests children must be locked up.  For a long, long time.  This is how we keep our little ones safe from predators,” said Lance Hamner, Johnson County prosecutor.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

FBI code name for Trump...
National News /
Indy native Tevin Studdard launches...
All Indiana /
Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists...
All Indiana /
Earth Day: Exploring ocean photos...
All Indiana /
Celebrating Earth Day; Rock &...
All Indiana /
Ramp metering on I-465 to...
I-Team 8 /
Purdue basketball star transfers to...
College Basketball /
Arrest made in 2017 murder...
Indiana News /