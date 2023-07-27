‘Honoring the Fallen’: Sergeant Heather Glenn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sergeant Heather Glenn served 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Derrick Lawalin, Tell City Police Department, said, “Our police department suffered a tremendous loss. We’ve lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sergeant (Heather) Glenn is, um, she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

A cornerstone built on legacy.

“Heather had the opportunity to work alongside her father, Sgt. Bob Glenn. I recall the earlier days of my career as I worked alongside Sgt. Bob Glenn and I had the opportunity to see Heather literally walking in her father’s footsteps,” Lawalin said,

A legacy that ended earlier in July.

Glenn was shot to death on duty while protecting a domestic violence victim at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

She’s survived by her parents, brother, and favorite nephew. Her death marks the first Tell City officer killed in the line of duty.

“There is no greater love than a person that would lay down their life for another. Tell City Police Department Sergeant Heather Jane Glenn, Tell City 338, is 10-42. She has gone home now for the final time.”