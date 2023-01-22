Crime Watch 8

Husband fires gunshots into wife’s vehicle while she’s inside of it in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman’s husband fires shots at her vehicle while she’s inside of it, early Sunday morning.

According to Fort Wayne Police, at 4:30 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 Block of Cambridge.

A woman stated her husband fired two shots at her vehicle while she was inside of it, police said.

Dispatch also received further calls from area residents who heard gunfire, police said.

When officers arrived, the man was uncooperative and refused to exit the home.

Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were paged to respond.

CRT Officers were able to make contact with the individual over the phone, who still refused to cooperate, police said.

The male did eventually exit the residence around 7:20 a.m. where he was apprehended by officers.

The man was found to be in possession of a firearm at that time.

Neither the wife nor the husband were injured.

This incident remains under investigation with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.