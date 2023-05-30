Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD arrests man for Memorial Day shooting

IMPD officers have arrested Tyrone Hampton for a Memorial Day shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in custody for a Memorial Day shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, police said Tuesday.

Tyrone Hampton, 43, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and criminal confinement, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Hampton shot and wounded a man just before 1 p.m. Monday outside a Family Dollar store near the intersection of Raymond Street and Sherman Drive.

The victim, whose name was not shared by police, was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Crime resources

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
National News /
Lucky Powerball player is $100,000...
Local News /
Indiana branch of Fortune 500...
News /
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including...
National News /
Army veteran teacher helps students...
Golden Apple /
Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial...
National News /
Police arrest suspect after chase...
Local News /
US home prices rose in...
National News /