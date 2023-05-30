IMPD arrests man for Memorial Day shooting

IMPD officers have arrested Tyrone Hampton for a Memorial Day shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in custody for a Memorial Day shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, police said Tuesday.

Tyrone Hampton, 43, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and criminal confinement, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Hampton shot and wounded a man just before 1 p.m. Monday outside a Family Dollar store near the intersection of Raymond Street and Sherman Drive.

The victim, whose name was not shared by police, was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.