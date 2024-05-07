IMPD: 1 killed in north side shooting; person of interest detained

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person who was in critical condition has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side, police say.

Officers arrived and located a person with injuries consisting of gunshot wounds. The person reported to be in critical condition has since died from their injuries, IMPD confirmed.

A person of interest has been detained in connection to the shooting, police say.

IMPD said in a post on X, formally Twitter, that the scene is still active and residents and those nearby should avoid the area.

Information on what led to the shooting has not been released.