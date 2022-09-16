Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Mother killed after dropping off kids at day care, suspect later shot by police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a mother was killed and the suspect was subsequently shot by police.

At around 7:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Holmes Avenue. That’s near the intersection with West 10th Street, just north of the Haughville neighborhood.

Officers at the scene tell News 8 that someone approached the woman and shot her as she walked out of Charity Church Child Care Center on West 10th Street. Multiple people nearby witnessed the shooting, according to IMPD.

The woman, whose name has not been shared by police, died at the hospital.

Hours later, police said they found a suspect vehicle matching the description from the day care shooting.

IMPD has confirmed that officers opened fire.

Officers said a man was sent to the hospital following the shooting, which occurred in the area of 10th and Delaware streets. That’s about three miles from the day care.

IMPD says the man is “awake and breathing” and that several firearms have been located during the investigation.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting, which happened just before 10:30 a.m.

IMPD is asking drivers and residents to avoid the area. At 11:14 a.m., IMPD tweeted that Delaware Street between 10th and St. Joseph streets would be closed for several hours.

Pastor Jeffrey Thomas, of Charity Church Ministries, says the shooting has left his heart “heavy.” He tells News 8 that the woman often brought her children to the daycare.

“It is hard to express when something this close is at our front door and happens in our community with our people,” Thomas said. “I just feel really saddened because of the effect it has on so many people. Our staff, our children, our families, the initial family. This is a heavy impact. Children have been affected by the wrecking of this particular family. It is really hard, it’s really hard.”