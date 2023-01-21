Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 10-year-old boy shot while asleep inside of home on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 10 year-old-boy was shot while asleep inside of a home early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and Colorado Avenue on report of a person shot. This is on the city’s east side.

Shots were fired from outside the home into the home striking the boy, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

There is no further information at this time.