IMPD: 10-year-old boy shot while asleep inside of home on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 10 year-old-boy was shot while asleep inside of a home early Saturday morning.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and Colorado Avenue on report of a person shot. This is on the city’s east side.
Shots were fired from outside the home into the home striking the boy, police said.
The boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
There is no further information at this time.