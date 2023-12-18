IMPD: 14-year-old boy hurt in Friday night shooting

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. IMPD is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot on the city's west side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Friday night shooting on the city’s west side sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital, Indianapolis police said Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of Lindley Avenue. That’s in an apartment complex near Morris Street and Mickley Avenue, just east of I-465.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

He told investigators that he was driving by a group of people at a different location “when at least one of them shot at the vehicle he was in, resulting in him being struck,” IMPD Public Information Lt. Shane Foley said in a release.

Investigators collected more than 20 shell casings and a mask at the scene,, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

IMPD did not identify any possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.