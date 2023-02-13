Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 15-year-old girl stabs 2 on city’s west side

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting on Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 15-year-old girl after two people were stabbed just after midnight Monday on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Welch Drive, near Georgetown Road and West 34th Street, at around 12:15 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed.

Officers arrived and found an adult female and her son. They claimed they had been stabbed by the son’s girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

IMPD did not share the male victim’s age or confirm if he was a juvenile.

The mother and son were taken to a hospital but their conditions were unknown.

According to a police report, the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

IMPD did not say what led to the stabbing and no other information was immediately available.