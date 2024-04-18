Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: 2 in critical condition after late evening shooting on Indy’s east side

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Jeremy Jenkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded Wednesday evening on the city’s east side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on North Grant Avenue near the intersection of East New York Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Both are in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Details on suspects or the circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Imported green beans, strawberries tested...
Focus on Food Stories /
Indy peace leaders offer a...
Local News /
Johnson moving forward with Ukraine...
News /
Tim McGraw takes ‘Standing Room...
Local News /
‘UnPHILtered’: Helping people recover from...
UnPhiltered /
Fishers reduces nonresident parking fee...
Local News /
Indiana cities receive $500,000 federal...
Political News /
What the Colts will do...
Indianapolis Colts /