IMPD: 2 in critical condition after late evening shooting on Indy’s east side

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded Wednesday evening on the city’s east side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on North Grant Avenue near the intersection of East New York Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Both are in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Details on suspects or the circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.