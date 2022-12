Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot at a west side apartment Monday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of Cloverleaf Terrace on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead with gunshot wounds inside of the apartment.

Officers also found another person in critical condition with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a local hospital.