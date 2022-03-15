Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 32-year-old man arrested in homicide investigation

ice Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 4:15 p.m. March 6, 2022, in the 1600 block of Ingram Street. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –A man has died after a Sunday afternoon shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s near-east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday arrested 32-year-old Julius Thomas on preliminary charges of felony, murder, and robbery, according to a news release.

IMPD and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Ingram Street. That’s just northeast of the Roosevelt Avenue underpass for I-70.

IMPD initially reported the man was in critical condition as he was taken to a hospital.

IMPD investigators on Sunday night did not believe a threat to the community existed.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at erika.jones@indy.gov.

At the time of the release, a jail-booking photo was not available from IMPD.