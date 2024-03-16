IMPD arrest man for alleged role in fatal northside shooting
Arrest made in Broad Ripple mass shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Fulk on Saturday for his alleged role in a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured.
Fulk was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.
At 1:00 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were working in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue when they heard active shots being fired inside of a nearby business. When officers arrived, they located a total of five adult male victims with gunshot wound injuries. Those officers provided first aid to those victims on the scene until medical services arrived shortly after and transported the victims to area hospitals.
After arriving to the hospital, one victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel. An additional victim arrived at an area hospital after self-transportation. Further investigation revealed that victim was also shot in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. All five victims are expected to survive.
Homicide and aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. Detectives in IMPD’s Real-Time Crime Center assisted in the investigation by using smart policing technology, such as city and B-Link cameras, automatic license plate readers, and various investigative techniques. Detectives were able to identify Fulk as the alleged suspect.
Around 10 a.m. Saturday, IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives took Fulk into custody in the 1300 block of Murphy Landings Drive. Homicide detectives later arrested Fulk for murder.
IMPD Chief Chris Bailey provided the following statement on the shooting and arrest:
“Early this morning, a deeply disturbing incident unfolded inside a local establishment in Broad Ripple resulting in six people injured, including one life lost. The victims and all of those impacted by this troubling incident are on our minds and in our hearts.
Today, just hours after the incident, IMPD arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Fulk on a preliminary charge of murder. Detectives used technology, including public and private safety cameras, B-link cameras, automatic license plate readers and some good old-fashioned police work to track down the suspect. I am thankful to the officers and detectives whose dedication ensured the suspect is no longer free to victimize our community.
The IMPD cannot control security protocols at individual establishments or determine what promoters are allowed to hold events. What we can do is continue to work our Broad Ripple safety plan and have conversations with business owners to provide suggestions to help make the village as safe as it can be.
However, the responsibility to provide a safe experience inside these businesses relies on the individual managers and operators. While the majority of establishments in Broad Ripple, including bars and restaurants, adhere to the to the agreed upon community standards, some do not and should be held accountable. It takes all of us working together to provide safe communities for all.
It is also important to stress personal responsibility and who is truly to blame for this cowardly shooting —the suspect. He made a choice to pull the trigger, killing one of our neighbors, injuring five others, and traumatizing many more.
I want to commend the swift response of IMPD Broad Ripple Entertainment Zone (BREZ) and district officers who were steps away from this incident when it occurred and provided immediate aid to the victims, including using chest seals and tourniquets.
The IMPD has a longstanding commitment to collaboration with the Broad Ripple Village Association (BRVA), community stakeholders, policymakers, and with the owners and operators of local establishments to ensure safety in the Village and throughout Indianapolis.
*An arrest is merely an accusation. Faulk should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make the final charging decisions.*”
Chris Bailey, chief of police for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department