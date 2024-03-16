IMPD arrest man for alleged role in fatal northside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Fulk on Saturday for his alleged role in a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured.

Fulk was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

At 1:00 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were working in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue when they heard active shots being fired inside of a nearby business. When officers arrived, they located a total of five adult male victims with gunshot wound injuries. Those officers provided first aid to those victims on the scene until medical services arrived shortly after and transported the victims to area hospitals.

After arriving to the hospital, one victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel. An additional victim arrived at an area hospital after self-transportation. Further investigation revealed that victim was also shot in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. All five victims are expected to survive.

Homicide and aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. Detectives in IMPD’s Real-Time Crime Center assisted in the investigation by using smart policing technology, such as city and B-Link cameras, automatic license plate readers, and various investigative techniques. Detectives were able to identify Fulk as the alleged suspect.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives took Fulk into custody in the 1300 block of Murphy Landings Drive. Homicide detectives later arrested Fulk for murder.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey provided the following statement on the shooting and arrest: