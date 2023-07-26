IMPD arrests 18-year-old with 3 guns, machine gun conversion device

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man was arrested in early July after he was caught with three guns and a machine gun conversion device inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Indy’s east side, police say.

On July 13, detectives with the Indiana Crime Gun Task Force were patrolling the area of 38th and Post Road and saw a Nissan Altima turn without using its turning signal, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Police initiated a traffic stop on the Nissan near the 3900 block of Alsace Drive. Officers say they smelled burnt marijuana as they were approaching the vehicle.

According to a news release, four males, one later identified as 18-year-old Michael Jones, were inside the car.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a machine gun conversion device, two Glock handguns, and an AR pistol. Jones admitted to detectives the weapons were his and was transported to the Marion County Adult Intake Center.

The other three males inside the vehicle were released from the scene.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.