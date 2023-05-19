IMPD arrests 23-year-old woman for Tuesday homicide

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a fatal shooting in Indianapolis on May 17, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for the shooting death of a man on the city’s east side.

Homicide detectives on Friday arrested Cynthia Lewis for the murder of 23-year-old Deante McKinzie, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Just before 10 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at Community Hospital East, 1500 N. Ritter Ave.

Officers arrived and learned McKinzie walked into the hospital after being shot. He died a short time later.

Investigators determined McKinzie had been shot earlier that evening in the 3400 block of East 38th Street. That’s an area with houses, apartments, and businesses between North Keystone Avenue and North Sherman Drive.

Detectives identified Lewis as a suspect and she was taken into custody without incident. A booking photo was not immediately available.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting or how Lewis and McKinzie knew one another. No other arrests have been made.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.