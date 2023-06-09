IMPD arrests juvenile after woman shot by pellet gun near Aldi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile accused of shooting a woman with a pellet gun near an Aldi in Irvington is in custody, police said Friday.

Just after 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a possible injured person in the 6600 block of East Washington Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman near the store had been shot with a pellet gun and identified the juvenile as a possible suspect.

“One juvenile was arrested for criminal recklessness and battery with injury,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley confirmed to News 8.

Foley did not provide the juvenile’s name or age and did not say if there are any additional suspects.

Indianapolis police are investigating at least one additional pellet gun shooting near the same location.

One person called 911 after being shot at the grocery store just before 7 p.m. Monday, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

Investigators have not determined if the incidents are related, IMPD Officer William Young said Friday.

“We have had several incidents of persons injured at that location by a pellet. Detectives will be following up on the cases to see if the suspects are the same or different suspects per incident.”

Young says IMPD East District officers are working with the business to find a solution and stop the shootings.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.