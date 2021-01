IMPD asks for help identifying suspect in Christmas Day homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in the search for a homicide suspect.

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Christmas Day sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. at the Motor 8 Inn in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.