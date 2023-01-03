Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Driver fleeing police dies after crashing into pole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a vehicle trying to flee from police early Tuesday died after crashing into a pole on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, just off of I-465, according to Lt. Shaney Foley, public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

About 30 minutes earlier, an off-duty police officer saw the vehicle driving without headlights on northbound I-465 near 71st Street. The driver was going under the speed limit and hugging the shoulder, officers at the scene tell News 8.

The off-duty officer reported the driver’s strange behavior and learned that the vehicle was reported stolen in Anderson on Monday.

A pursuit of the stolen vehicle began, according to officers at the scene, but ended a short time later when the vehicle crashed into the pole and caught on fire.

Debris from the accident hit a nearby house, but no one inside the home was injured, IMPD says.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Police have not said who the person was and were still investigating.

The traffic signals at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road are expected to be out for most of the day Tuesday, lMPD says. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays.