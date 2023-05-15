IMPD: East side shooting critically injures 1

A line of yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was said to be in critical condition following a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s east side, police said.

Just before 1 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Banor Drive. That’s a residential area near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue, just south of I-70.

Police arrived and found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, IMPD says.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.