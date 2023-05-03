IMPD gets report of theft of car containing 7-month-old child

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a report was made Tuesday night of the theft of a car containing a 7-month-old boy.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted shortly after 8:35 p.m. Tuesday that the report was made in the 4000 block of West Washington Street, which west of Holt Road. IMPD also tweeted a photo of the car, a gold Ford four-door, and a photo of the missing boy, Jackson Shugars.

Shugars has blond hair and blue eyes, police say.

IMPD asked business owners and residents along the 4000 block of West Washington Street to check surveillance cameras for the car.

Officer William Young said the mother delayed telling IMPD about the stolen car and missing child for at least 15 minutes, but investigators believed the vehicle was taken about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Video shows the car traveling on the road at that time.

In an impromptu news conference captured on the WISH-TV Facebook page, Young said the mother, who has not been publicly identified, told investigators that she got out of the Ford and left the child inside while trying to visit a home. That’s when a woman took the car.

Young said IMPD was working with Indiana State Police to prepare an Amber Alert that would have more information on the woman who took the car.