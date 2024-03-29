IMPD IDs 2 officers in police shooting that left man dead outside east side bar

An Indianapolis police officer, along with several others, was shot in a disturbance that turned into a police shooting in the parking lot of an east side bar in the early morning of March 24, 2024. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday afternoon identified the two officers involved in a Sunday shooting that left a man dead outside a bar on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department previously reported two officers were working off-duty in uniform around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the 11:11 Bar and Grille, a location previously listed online as Fuzion Ultra Lounge, at 9449 E. Washington St. That’s in a strip mall near the intersection of Washington Street and Mitthoeffer Road, and near the Marion County town of Cumberland.

Dominique Durham Sr., 37, died in the shooting, the Marion County Coroner’s Office has reported. Five people, including a police officer, received injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The police officer was released from a hospital on Sunday night.

The officers were identified on Friday as Arturo Barron and Joel Cain. Barron has been with IMPD for three years; Cain, six years. They were placed on administrative leave following the shooting. IMPD has not said which of the two officers was the one who was injured in the shooting.

IMPD has previously reported the shooting began as a disturbance in the parking lot of the bar.

Detectives say the officers saw Durham firing a gun at another person. That prompted one officer to leave a police vehicle and shoot at Durham. He returned fire, striking the officer.

A news release issued Sunday said, “Detectives have concluded that the deceased individual was shot by the officers and was the same person who was firing at another individual.”

The other people injured in the shooting have not been publicly identified, but IMPD says they are a 33-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, and two 45-year-old men.

No arrest has been announced in the case.

IMPD has not yet released bodycam footage from the shooting.

I-Team 8 this week discovered that Indiana officials had denied the transfer of a liquor license for the 11:11 Bar and Grille.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey, speaking on Thursday’s “Daybreak,” said, “We have a nuisance abatement task force that we work with multiple agencies, including the state excise police. We work with them to educate bars but also hold them accountable when it’s necessary.”

Bailey says that effort can include going before local and state boards to make the case that a bar or restaurant should lose a license.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Sgt. Michael Duke at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.