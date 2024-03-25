Store manager ‘terrified’ during east side mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A manager in a store neighboring a Sunday mass shooting scene is not surprised by the violence.

Antonio Halbert is the manager of a Plato’s Closet in the East Washington Street strip mall that is less than ten stores away from a bar where police say a mass shooting started.

One person died from gunshot wounds after going to Community East Hospital. An IMPD officer was injured in the shooting. Four others were injured and expected to survive.

Two off-duty IMPD officers were working at the bar when a disturbance in the parking lot quickly led to the officers exchanging gunfire with at least one suspect.

Halbert was at work at 1:30 a.m. when he heard the gunshots and saw people running towards his store.

“Obviously, terrified because you don’t know where the bullets are going,” Halbert said. “And they’re firing in the direction of us because they’re coming out and that’s where it all happened, was towards us. So, we backed up away from the window because the bullets don’t have names. So, the next thing you know, you could be shot.”

Halbert said he has witnessed large crowds and excessive trash from the bar blowing in front of his store.

“You look out there and there’s always a parking lot full of people, and it’s going crazy,” Halbert said. “Every single Saturday. Every single Friday.”

Halbert said the bar is constantly changing names. Currently, the sign out front says “11:11 Bar and Grill.”

“I hear that they’re always in trouble,” Halbert said. “That place in itself, despite the name that it might be at this time, it’s always somewhere that is trouble.”

Ultimately, he is concerned about safety. He said a lot of his teenage employees are leaving the store around the time crowds show up.

“I’m sending them home to their parents at 9 o’clock at night, and sometimes, that’s when they’re getting going down there,” said Halbert.

Halbert is concerned this type of bad publicity will hurt the store and their ability to stay open.

Both off-duty officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.