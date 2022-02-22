Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating after person dies after walking into hospital with gunshot wound

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a possible connection between a person’s death and an investigation into shots fired on the city’s near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person died after walking into Community East Hospital around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

Police say they are investigating a possible connection into a reported shots fired incident in the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue. That’s near 16th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

No other information has been released.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Celebrating National Margarita Day with St. Elmo Steak House’s Signature Margarita

Life.Style.Live! /

The legacy of the Monster Meeting series

Local /

Man found guilty for murder of Southport officer in 2017

Crime Watch 8 /

Paoli company names new CEO

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.