Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating after person dies after walking into hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a possible connection between a person’s death and an investigation into shots fired on the city’s near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person died after walking into Community East Hospital around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

Police say they are investigating a possible connection into a reported shots fired incident in the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue. That’s near 16th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

No other information has been released.