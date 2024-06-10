IMPD makes multiple reckless driving-related arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police made multiple arrests over the weekend that involved reckless driving, possession of a machine gun, and resisting law enforcement.

According to a social media post by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday near West 38th Street and White River Parkway West Drive, officers saw a gray Dodge Charger traveling 107 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

The driver, 22-year-old Elyin Rosales Cordoba was stopped by officers and arrested for reckless driving and operating a vehicle that had never received a license.

At 12:20 a.m. on Sunday while officers were working a traffic enforcement detail, they saw a silver Dodge Challenger with no rear bumper drive in the wrong direction of West 80th Street near Zionsville Road.

IMPD says the vehicle did not have a license plate.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the Dodge but the vehicle sped off in attempt to get away.

The Dodge continued south on Zionville Road at a high-speed of 100 mph while swerving in and out lanes and across the double yellow line to pass other cars. The Dodge stopped near Georgetown Road and Oakforge Drive and the driver, 20-year-old Fernando Provencio Jr., got out and fleed from officers.

Police say Provencio dropped a hangun as he fled. A handgun with with a machine gun conversion device attached to it was also found inside the Challenger next to the driver’s seat.

Provencio was arrested for resisting law enforcement as a felony, resisting law enforcement as a misdemeanor, and possession of a machine gun.

A second incident occured at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday. IMPD officers repsonded to the area of South Post Road and Brookville Road for multiple calls from people reporting the road was being blocked and taken over by people jumping on cars and shots being fired.

Using a drone, officers saw a silver Camero with no license plate performing donuts in the middle of the street. According to the socal media post, the hood of the Camaro was also up blocking the view out the front windshield and making it harder for the driver to see and control the vehicle.

An IMPD officer attemptd to stop the Camero, but the driver, 19-year-old Rodolfo Paredes-Pasillas, refused to stop, initating a pursuit. The vehicle, going at speeds exceeding 110 mph, drove onto oncoming traffic.

Officers stopped the Cameo using a pursuit intervention technique. Pasillas got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody for resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle and criminal recklessness.

The Camaro was towed, police say.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.