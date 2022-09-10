Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested after fight breaks out at funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a fight happened at a funeral home Saturday afternoon.

IMPD says it happened at the 5252 East 38th Street. Police say there were about 100 to 150 people involved, but not all were fighting. Police say ERG was requested due to the size of the crowd, but people quickly disbursed.

Police say one arrest was made for a person who had a stolen gun, but they weren’t arrested at the funeral home. Police did not provide the identity of the person arrested.

News 8’s Adam Pinsker spoke with Kenneth Sullivan, Pastor at New Direction Church. He provided insight regarding what he saw took place.

“We had just had a great meeting with some of our team here at the church. When I left, I saw some commotion. I saw some fighting, arguing, and I guess that was the aftermath of what took place at the funeral home,” Sullivan said.

“I didn’t hear any gunshots, but I saw a lot of police presence here. There were about 30 police officers that were here on the scene,” he said. “Unfortunately in the past we have had an incident where there was a shootout after a funeral so these are some things that we really want to push back, and really encourage people to resolve their conflicts in the best way possible.”