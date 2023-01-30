Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested after homicide at Carlton Apartments

UPDATE: IMPD released a statement Tuesday morning that they’ve arrested 20-year-old Jermerrell Hubbard for his involvement in the homicide. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the deceased man as 20-year-old Brian Ward Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s at the Carlton Apartments west of Township Line Road and south of 86th Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Brian Ward, 20, with a gunshot injury. He was outside a home next to a vehicle. IMPD believes the shooting was a domestic situation that started inside a home and moved outside.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

Sgt. Genae Cook of IMPD told News 8, “One thing I can say about it is the fact that our homicide detectives are staying focused. We don’t look at the numbers. We look at the people involved. We look at the victims and their families, and that’s where our focus is. That’s where our focus is going to remain. Our detectives do everything they can to give families answers to all the questions that go around the homicide. We want to maintain the focus on the families and that’s where we want to continue it.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.