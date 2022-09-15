Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for a 2016 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Thursday for his alleged role in a murder of a woman in 2016 at the near east side of Indianapolis.

Just after 5 a.m. on July 14, 2016, IMPD received a call about a person down at the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue. When police arrived they found Angela Walker, 41, on the ground.

Walker was dead pronounced at the scene.

After further investigation, the Marion County Coroners Office determined the incident as a homicide.

Police continued the investigation and presented their case to the Marion County Prosecutors Office where they were able to charge Jaylaun Walker, 23, of murder.

Walker was was already in custody at the Adult Criminal Justice Center for a prior armed robbery that occurred in June.

Police ask if anyone has any information about the murder of Angela Walker to contact Detective Charles Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.