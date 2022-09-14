Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for alleged involvement in June homicide of 23-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old man found dead in the backyard of a residence, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Braven Harris, was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in a homicide, according to IMPD.

According to IMPD, on Thursday, June 30 officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street just after 2 a.m. That’s off of Prospect Street near Keystone Avenue, not far from Fountain Square.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found Payton Wilson, 23, lying on the ground in the backyard of a residence, who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical services arrived, but Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. The investigation continued, and detectives were able to identify Harris.

Harris was taken into custody without further incident.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the exact cause of death to be homicide.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.