Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for possession of, operating machine gun

CLAYTON, Ind. (WISH) – An 18-year-old has been arrested for operating and selling a machine gun, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that over the course of the three-month investigation, officers learned that Noah Phillips, 18, was shooting a fully automatic Glock and AR15, selling switches and marijuana.

Police said switches are used to turn a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic gun.

During the investigation, officers obtained and carried out a search warrant at Phillips’ home.

As a result of the search, investigators located the following items:

AR15

6 handguns

4 long guns

A 3-D printable AR15 full auto drop-in sear, which police said turns any AR15 into an automatic

2 drum magazines

Ammunition

Marijuana

Phillips has been arrested and faces preliminary charges for possession of a machine, operating a loaded machine gun and selling marijuana in Hendricks County.

In addition to the gun preliminary charges in Hendricks County, IMPD also conducted an investigation into Phillips as a person of interest in several shots fired incidents, including into an occupied house and a person shot.