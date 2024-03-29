IMPD: Man arrested for string of ‘targeted’ armed robberies on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 22-year-old Julian Turman on Wednesday for his accused role in a string of robberies on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the police, IMPD Covert Robbery began investigating on Tuesday a series of robberies targeting Hispanic victims. Using techniques, detectives quickly identified a potential suspect and vehicle.

On Wednesday, detectives were in the area of the 3900 block of East 10th Street when they learned of an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity.

Detectives were able to determine that Turman was involved. The suspect and his vehicle were located in the area and followed to a residence in the 200 block of Govewood Place.

IMPD detectives, SWAT, and the FBI VCTF surrounded the residence. Detectives were granted a search warrant for the home.

Turman was located and taken into custody without incident. Inside the residence, detectives located cash and firearms.

Detectives arrested Turman for armed robbery. He is accused of being involved in five robberies within eight days.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the final charges.