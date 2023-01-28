Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dead after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side early Saturday morning, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of North Oxford Street. That’s in a residential area just east of North Rural Street.

Police say neighbors did not make the call. They say someone driving near the area saw the body and contacted the police.

IMPD says those living in the area with ring doorbells or any security systems installed in their homes should check for possible footage of anything related to the shooting, and contact police if they find anything.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley says homicides are down compared to previous years for January, but it’s still difficult handling investigations like these.

“In some cases you see it and it becomes normal, and it shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be normal. More often than not, officers respond to these things and see gruesome incidents over and over again. It’s difficult,” Foley said.