IMPD: Man found fatally shot at home near Crown Hill Cemetery

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof. A man was found fatally shot at a home on Indianapolis' near northside by Crown Hill Cemetery on April 14, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man was found shot dead at a home in a neighborhood near Crown Hill Cemetery late Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Boulevard Place around 11:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s in a residential area off 38th Street right next to Crown Hill Cemetery on Indy’s near northside.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Police did not identify the man, or provide any information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Katie Gourley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Katie.Gourley@indy.gov.