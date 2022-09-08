Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man hit by car after falling off scooter; driver flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Washington Street and New Haven Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man identified as Joseph Jackson was “ejected” while riding a Lime scooter down Washington Street. He was then hit by at least one vehicle. The vehicle did not stay on scene and police do not have a description of the vehicle.

Jackson, 59, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

If you have any information on this crash, contact IMPD.