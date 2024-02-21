IMPD: Man shot, killed near 38th and Mitthoefer

IMPD says a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a neighborhood near 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed overnight on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting at a neighborhood on Catalina Drive and Mitthoefer Road, just north of 38th Street.

Police arrived and found a man outside who had been shot. He was died at the scene, according to IMPD.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how and why the man died. His name will be released after his relatives are notified.

There were no witnesses to the shooting and investigators have not identified any suspects, according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

“I am sure that all of us, myself included, don’t want to work or live in a community that has crime like this. How we get rid of that crime is by reporting it, arresting them, convicting them, and sending them away to prison. But we can’t do that without the community’s help. I can’t stress that enough,” Weilhammer told News 8.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at gary.smith@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or online at www.CrimeTips.org.