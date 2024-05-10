Thousands of fans watch Caitlin Clark in home debut with Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although it was only a preseason game, 13,028 fans attended the Indiana Fever’s only home preseason game, an 83-80 win over the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The arena filled up early as some fans made a pit stop at the team store where merchandise featuring Fever star Caitlin Clark was in high demand.

Ada Salsbury says Clark is a role model for everyone.

“Not just for little girls, but for little boys too, and adults,” Salsbury said. “She’s a great example.”

Fans from outside Indiana also made the trip, including the Rinkenberger family, who happened to be in Indianapolis for a high school baseball tournament.

Jennifer Rinkenberger says her whole family followed Clark’s college career at the University of Iowa, and they look forward to cheering her on with the Fever.

“Iowa fans,” said Rinkenberger. “That’s one thing about any sport that does well. They follow and they travel well. They’ll be a lot because even Iowa City is 6 hours from here. So, that’s nothing for Iowa fans to travel.”

Indiana will open the home portion of the regular season against the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. on May 16.

